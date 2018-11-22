Insider Buying: Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Acquires $103,680.00 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Charles M. Gillman bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hill International stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Hill International by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hill International by 49.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 142.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

