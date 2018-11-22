Insider Buying: Home Depot Inc (HD) Director Acquires 250 Shares of Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HD traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,778,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $626,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO grew its holdings in Home Depot by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 12,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

