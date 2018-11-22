Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Director Acquires $65,265.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director William S. Creekmuir bought 5,700 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $65,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PRTY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-buying-party-city-holdco-inc-prty-director-acquires-65265-00-in-stock.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.