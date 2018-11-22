Insider Buying: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Director Acquires $10,011.00 in Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Director Kathryn J. Collier purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $10,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,910.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 307,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,371. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 311.60% and a negative net margin of 75,823.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLS. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

