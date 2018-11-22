Insider Buying: Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$60,400.00.

Marty Leigh Proctor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,050.00.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.51 and a 52-week high of C$19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VII shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

