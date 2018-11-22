Insider Buying: Sportech plc (SPO) Insider Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) insider Richard Anthony McGuire acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($42,859.01).

Shares of SPO stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Thursday. Sportech plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.75 ($1.42).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, operates as a pool betting operator and technology supplier in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Racing and Digital, Venues, and The Football Pools. The Racing and Digital division provides pari-mutuel wagering services and systems, principally to the horseracing industry.

