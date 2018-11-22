Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Insider Sells $12,809.68 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) insider Lainie Cooney sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $12,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.10. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $3,431,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 285.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,661,211 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,025,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 58.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,690 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-selling-blue-apron-holdings-inc-aprn-insider-sells-12809-68-in-stock.html.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.