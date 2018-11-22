Insider Selling: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Insider Sells 17,119 Shares of Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) insider Spencer Orr sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.26, for a total transaction of C$1,425,327.94.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,347. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of C$33.49 and a 1-year high of C$95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.91.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

