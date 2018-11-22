Insider Selling: CME Group Inc (CME) Insider Sells 5,847 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,140,223.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,967.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.01 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $140.51 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

