Insider Selling: Colfax Corp (CFX) SVP Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $66,497.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.38 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after buying an additional 2,649,609 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 566,039 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 681,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 518,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 450,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $11,891,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-selling-colfax-corp-cfx-svp-sells-2540-shares-of-stock.html.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.