Insider Selling: Control4 Corp (CTRL) SVP Sells $112,894.56 in Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,894.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Cashen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $173,532.54.

On Monday, September 17th, Susan Cashen sold 7,071 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $260,495.64.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,075,000 after buying an additional 653,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Control4 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Control4 by 180.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,114,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 717,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 913,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

