Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,886,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,918.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $143,440.00.

On Monday, November 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $305,735.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 22 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,412.40.

On Monday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $45,164.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $169,416.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $187,020.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $58,340.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $57,530.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $57,910.00.

CRVL stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $67.10.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,679,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $3,739,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $1,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 78.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 121,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-selling-corvel-co-crvl-chairman-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.