Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Edward William Yarrow sold 125,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. Corvus Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.39.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.18 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Corvus Gold Inc (KOR) Director Sells C$250,000.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-selling-corvus-gold-inc-kor-director-sells-c250000-00-in-stock.html.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.