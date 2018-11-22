Insider Selling: Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (GRIF) SVP Sells 1,178 Shares of Stock

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $41,618.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffin Industrial Realty’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIF. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 571,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

