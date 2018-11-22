Insider Selling: Masco Corp (MAS) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $3,098,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,392,271.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3,600.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-selling-masco-corp-mas-director-sells-100000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.