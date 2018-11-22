Insider Selling: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Tom Wagner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $20,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PMBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,974. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,603,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

