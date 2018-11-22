Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Sells $452,175.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $452,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Vittal Vasista sold 73,418 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $5,153,943.60.

On Monday, October 15th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $445,275.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $561,450.00.

RGNX stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 30.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the third quarter worth $5,155,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regenxbio by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regenxbio by 20.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Regenxbio by 11.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

