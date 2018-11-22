Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) CEO Sells $1,542,000.00 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Solid Biosciences stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SLDB. Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $341,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 36.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.
