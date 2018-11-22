Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) CEO Sells 165,213 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $4,546,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 1,600,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

