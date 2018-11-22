Insider Selling: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Director Sells 2,829 Shares of Stock

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $53,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.30. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 131.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

