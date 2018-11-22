Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $592,381.26 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 24,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $592,381.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 57,915 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $1,411,388.55.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 59,732 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,421,621.60.

On Friday, October 12th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 87,396 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 29,097 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $736,154.10.

On Friday, October 5th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 25,878 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $698,706.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 21,791 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $591,843.56.

On Thursday, August 30th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 67,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,932,525.00.

TPIC stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.13. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3,941.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 9.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $7,146,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.61.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

