Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (ZNGA) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zynga stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 274,007 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

