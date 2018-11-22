Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $713,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after acquiring an additional 321,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,130,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of IART opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill purchased 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

