Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Get Intl Cons Airl/S alerts:

ICAGY opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intl Cons Airl/S has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Intl Cons Airl/S had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Research analysts forecast that Intl Cons Airl/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intl Cons Airl/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Intl Cons Airl/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intl Cons Airl/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.