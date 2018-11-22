Intuit Inc. (INTU) Receives $223.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit to $234.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,455,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.40. 2,578,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,520. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

