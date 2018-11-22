Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $356,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $218,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $896,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total value of $2,034,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

