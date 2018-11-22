Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,074,000 after purchasing an additional 525,743 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Argus lowered their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $22,158,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

