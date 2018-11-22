Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 305,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/invesco-bulletshares-2020-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-bsjk-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.