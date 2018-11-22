InvestFeed (IFT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $734,636.00 and approximately $492.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00132600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00195586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.19 or 0.09296715 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009558 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

