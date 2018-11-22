Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PBH)

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2018 – Premium Brands was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$126.00.

11/14/2018 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Premium Brands was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$145.00.

11/14/2018 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$110.00 to C$100.00.

11/12/2018 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$1.94 on Thursday, reaching C$73.66. 106,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$66.99 and a 1 year high of C$122.77.

In related news, insider Douglas Owen Goss bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$69,230.00. Also, Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total transaction of C$216,018.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

