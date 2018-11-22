Investors Buy High Volume of BlackBerry Put Options (BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 27,858 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,854 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $23,038,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $22,803,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $928,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $6,257,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 1.71. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

