Investors Buy McKesson (MCK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $49.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.67 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, McKesson had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. McKesson traded down ($0.74) for the day and closed at $121.81
MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.26.
The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.
In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,021,000 after buying an additional 2,200,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,664,000 after buying an additional 273,090 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,300,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,856,000 after buying an additional 1,082,398 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,200,000 after buying an additional 323,485 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 33.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,607,000 after purchasing an additional 548,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
