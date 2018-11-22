Investors Purchase High Volume of CNOOC Put Options (CEO)

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 846 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $100,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter worth $135,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEO opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $202.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $3.8217 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

CEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.82.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

