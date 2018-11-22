Investors Sell American International Group (AIG) on Strength (AIG)

Investors sold shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) on strength during trading on Thursday. $46.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.93 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, American International Group had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. American International Group traded up $0.80 for the day and closed at $43.86

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,240,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 38,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,148,000 after buying an additional 12,700,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,393,000 after buying an additional 8,149,702 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,077,000 after buying an additional 5,543,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,196,000 after buying an additional 1,378,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

