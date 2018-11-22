Investors Sell Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Investors sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $68.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $138.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.97 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $48.62

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

