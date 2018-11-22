Investors Sell Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) on Strength (SCHB)

Traders sold shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $19.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.11 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schwab US Broad Market ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Schwab US Broad Market ETF traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $63.84

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

