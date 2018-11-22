ION Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00006186 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, ION has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $14,361.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022393 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010708 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002231 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,199,512 coins and its circulating supply is 21,299,512 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

