iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Holdings Raised by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up about 1.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 23.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
