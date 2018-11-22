iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Stake Decreased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058,190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,178,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,210 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,027,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,611,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,562,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

