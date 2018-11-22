iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $180,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 125,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,044,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

