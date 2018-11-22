iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,823,000 after purchasing an additional 163,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,010,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,313,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 448,622 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 383,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $26.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

