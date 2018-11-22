iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,393,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,802 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $497,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj-holdings-lifted-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.