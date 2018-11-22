iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) is Higher Moment Capital LP’s Largest Position

Higher Moment Capital LP trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 41.4% of Higher Moment Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Higher Moment Capital LP owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,763,000 after purchasing an additional 87,915 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,656,000 after purchasing an additional 511,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,690,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,435,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,503,000 after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0914 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) is Higher Moment Capital LP’s Largest Position” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip-is-higher-moment-capital-lps-largest-position.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.