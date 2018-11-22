IsoRay (ISR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get IsoRay alerts:

ISR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of IsoRay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.42 on Thursday. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million.

In other IsoRay news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 176,735 shares of company stock valued at $71,619.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.