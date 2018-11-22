Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

ITUB stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

