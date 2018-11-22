J C Penney (JCP) Debt Trading 1.4% Lower

An issue of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) bonds fell 1.4% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $58.00 and was trading at $63.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCP. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.

Shares of NYSE:JCP opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J C Penney by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,390,701 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 625,289 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in J C Penney by 281.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,248 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in J C Penney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 13,809,203 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 441,186 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the third quarter worth about $10,871,000. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 31.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 6,234,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

