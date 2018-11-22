J Sainsbury (SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 310.69 ($4.06).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Martin Scicluna bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($62,916.50). Insiders have purchased a total of 15,108 shares of company stock worth $4,849,369 over the last three months.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.