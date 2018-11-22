Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) PT Set at $80.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JEC. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,184. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

