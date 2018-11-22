JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) versus Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF) Critical Analysis

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.03, meaning that its share price is 603% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Mad Catz Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $613.11 million 0.11 -$83.08 million ($1.02) -2.33 Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A

Mad Catz Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JAKKS Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Mad Catz Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific -12.15% -56.08% -9.48% Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JAKKS Pacific and Mad Catz Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

JAKKS Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $2.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Mad Catz Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products comprising pool floats. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; and junior sports and outdoor activity toys, including hyper-charged balls and sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Mad Catz Interactive

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

