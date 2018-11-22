James George Robinson Purchases 6,000 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,244,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,945.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, James George Robinson purchased 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, James George Robinson purchased 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, November 9th, James George Robinson purchased 13,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, James George Robinson purchased 363 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $740.52.

On Friday, November 2nd, James George Robinson purchased 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,860.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, James George Robinson purchased 12,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, James George Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,632. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,318,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

